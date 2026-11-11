Despite the Orlando Magic's seven-point win over the Kings on Wednesday, there's not much to be positive about right now.

The franchise is 3-7, their worst start since 2022-23. They have the 24th-best offensive rating and, more disturbingly, the 23rd-best defensive rating. The latter does look much better adjusting for strength of schedule (it moves 11 spots to No. 12), but another slow start -- with injuries to Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs -- is the last thing the franchise wanted to experience.

But not all of it has been bad -- only 95 percent of it. Who has been the biggest surprise through nearly three weeks of action? Here is what our panelists decided!

Tristan da Silva:

Oct 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) takes a 3-point shot in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Magic have needed a boost in the three-point shooting department for many years, but they might have that now in Tristan da Silva, who is averaging over 15 points per game while making 40 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Not only is da Silva shooting at a better clip, but he is also taking more shots from beyond the arc. Last season, he averaged 4.2 attempts from the three-point line, but this year he's averaging nearly nine and making 40 percent of them. That has been a huge help for the Magic in terms of spacing on the offense, and it is going a long way for Orlando when it comes to the second unit's shooting.

da Silva started a game for the Magic in place of Desmond Bane, but when he returns, he has the potential to be this team's sixth man for the remainder of the year." -- Jeremy Brener

Jamal Cain:

Nov 2, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) drives around Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Since Jeremy chose da Silva, I am going to choose Jamal Cain.

Cain's percentages from deep have petered out over the last three games, going 4-for-18. But he was shooting 36.8 percent from 3-point range on 2.7 attempts across 16.3 minutes over his first seven games, which is moderate volume.

Cain was expected to be a fringe rotation player at the start of the season, not a player who's averaging 20-25-plus minutes a night, which he has been over the Magic's last five games due to a number of injuries. And I don't think Cain has fared poorly, either. He's 9-of-18 (50.0 percent) on corner threes this season; he's defending as well as he can against the opposing team's best creators; he's been active on the offensive glass, despite averaging a career-worst offensive rebound rate (4.0 ORB%).

In an enlarged role, Cain is doing the little things; he's a complementary player, not a star piece. He's been one of the few who have exceeded expectations so far this season, even if the numbers don't completely bear that out." -- Matt Hanifan