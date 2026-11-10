3 Burning Questions For The Orlando Magic This Week

Kings, Jazz and Bucks is the Orlando Magic's slate this week.

But the burning questions for this week have nothing to do with the opponent. Rather, they are about the Magic themselves.

Orlando has lost four straight games, last winning on Oct. 30 on the road against the Toronto Raptors.

The Magic enter this week in desperate need of a win, and more importantly, a stretch of wins.

Albeit, Orlando is down two key players in Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs. Having these two in the lineup should have this team in a very different position from their 2-7 start.

Still, there are key questions around the roster this week.

Can Orlando build on the Warriors game?

This is about addressing the weaknesses from this game and continuing the positives.

The second-half play by the Magic, particularly on the offensive end, was big. Orlando scored more than 30 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Orlando looking like that offensively for the majority of each of their games this week will be big.

To do so, they need to figure out how to get off to a better start on offense, which they did not do against the Warriors.

Defensively, the Magic deserve praise for the third quarter, with the Warriors not shooting the ball well or putting up a ton of points.

The Magic need to make key stops in their games this week to give their offense more breathing room.

Can Franz Wagner dominate with scoring and playmaking?

Franz Wagner had a great game against the Warriors, scoring 30 points on 11-for-22 shooting from the field with 11 assists.

If he can lead the Magic in scoring and playmaking in all their games this week, that would be key.

Not only is consistency important for Wagner, but so is leadership. The Magic need Wagner to step up and lead this team without Banchero. For him to be effective at doing this, especially given the Magic's start, strong play in both of these areas is important.

The Magic can play well when they make the right reads and knock them down, and strong playmaking from Wagner will help with that.

If Wagner scores at a high level, he will be doing his part to maximize their offensive production

Does having Desmond Bane back help build on the Warriors game?

The Orlando Magic were without Desmond Bane against the Warriors, and it is intriguing to think about what this game could have looked like offensively with him available.

Bane is averaging 17.5 points on 38.9% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from deep.

It will be worth monitoring to see if his presence on the floor can help the offense get off to a better start and be more consistent across all four quarters, if Orlando builds on the Warriors game.