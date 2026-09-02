The Orlando Magic's place in the Southeast Division

The Orlando Magic's offseason has been underwhelming, aside from hiring new head coach Sean Sweeney. Meanwhile, the other four outfits in the division made upgrades, potentitally making the Southeast one of the most interesting in the NBA.

But a lack of big moves doesn't necessarily mean the team will be worse next year -- internal growth seems to be what they are aiming for and they have the talent to see if this idea pays off. Let's review where they stand among their peers.



Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are the most untested group of the division, but they are not lacking talent. Trae Young’s playmaking will give the offense a jolt, especially since two of his new targets are Anthony Davis and the new top overall pick, AJ Dybantsa. Some of the other young talent is making steady progress, too.

Expect to see their pick-and-roll game be their preferred method of attack. On top of that, they’ll probably have more off-ball movement and be superior defensively when Young sits, giving them a nice change in dimension. They should be a fun regular-season to watch, and there is a possibility that they breaks through for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks had a strong end to the last regular season, but ran up against the eventual champs in the playoffs, and have made some changes. Their perimeter defense is going to be a nightmare for opponents this year because they already had Dyson Daniels, a certified pest, and now they’ve recently acquired Lu Dort to be the other option there, and he toes the line of legal contact.

The Hawks’ versatility is an edge, particularly Jalen Johnson being the primary playmaker since it requires bigger, slower players to guard him, which creates mismatches. Furthermore, the team likely won't alter their offfensive system much, so they can be expected to be among the five quickest squads in the NBA. Still, the next goal for them is improving their backline defense, and they will need Johnson to step up in that area.

Feb 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) back on defense against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2015-16, and they were pretty darn close in 2025-26. They are highly motivated and made bold changes this summer by trading LaMelo Ball in a four-team deal, getting back mainly Naz Reid plus draft compensation, and they didn’t sacrifice athleticism. On top of that, Reid has played a reserve role most of his career, yet has one of the most impressive offensive games for a big man in the NBA, being proficient at attacking on the dribble and on the catch from long range.

They’ll likely run a different offensive system offense without such a dominant ball handler, but they still have weapons at guard, counting for the speedster Coby White and veteran Dennis Schröder. Brandon Miller is on the verge of being an All-Star and Kon Knueppel may not be that far behind.

Orlando Magic

The team’s disruption should not have a drop off in 2026-27, keeping a lot of the same personnel, and bringing in a new highly regarded defensive mind as head coach. Aside from that, they have a good chance of getting out to a better start if the players remember how to make open outside jumpers.

They could get creative on offense this year, potentially using even more of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as playmakers. That would put lots of stress on opposing defenses, especially as they work around screens, creating mismatches.

Of course, the biggest concern is health, and if their main rotation can stay healthy enough, the Magic might crack 50 wins for the first time since 2010-11.

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks to pass the ball as Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defend during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami Heat

The Heat have been busy this offseason and are now at the top of the division by bringing in some role players and the best baller in the conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo. He changes everything for them, being big and strong enough to handle the other team's primary schemes without the Heat losing potency.

They should be a top-four team in the East because much of their on-court identity remains and they have a proven coaching staff. Their defense has real teeth with superior rebounding and more backline protection, which lets Bam Adebayo create problems for opposing ball handlers on the perimeter.