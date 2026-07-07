We are nearly two days away from the start of the Orlando Magic Summer League journey in Las Vegas, Nev.

Headlined by second-year guard Jase Richardson, second-year forward Noah Penda and rookie forward Izaiyah Nelson, who the team drafted No. 51 overall in last month's draft, the Magic released their full 20-man Summer League roster last week. The squad is quite experienced with plenty of ties to not only Osceola, but to the NBA itself.

Inbox: The #Magic have announced their 2026 Las Vegas Summer League roster.



New Orlando assistant coach D.J. Bakker will serve as head coach of the summer league squad. pic.twitter.com/cyJ0ualH2C — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) July 2, 2026

There are so many unknown variables as it pertains to projecting which players will perform well or poorly. But, at this time, which players could have the best chance at sticking? Let's go over a few!

Cam Reddish:

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Reddish, who turns 27-years-old in September, will be one of the league's most experienced suiting up in Summer League this week, hoping to find one last glimmer of hope to keep his NBA dream alive.

The former No. 10 overall pick has played in 254 career NBA games with four organizations (Hawks, Lakers, Knicks, Trail Blazers), last appearing in an NBA game in March of 2025 with the Lakers.

Last season, he appeared in nine games in the G-League with the San Diego Clippers, after nine in Lithuania with Siualiai. But he averaged just 9.7 points on 50.8/40.6/75.0 shooting splits with the Clippers' G-League squad.

Reddish is extremely talented, but his limited shooting touch and inconsistency across the board have hindered his NBA career. Can he net one more opportunity in Sin City with Orlando?

Ricky Council IV:

Apr 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Council, who turns 25-years-old in August, spent two years in the Philadelphia 76ers organization before joining the Houston Rockets in October of 2025. He was promptly waived and reassigned to Rio Grande and was limited to just eight G-League games.

Across 105 career games with the 76ers, Council averaged 6.7 points on 40.2 percent shooting and 27.3 percent from 3-point range. He hasn't quite found consistent shooting touch from deep in the NBA despite being a career 37.6 percent 3-point shooter in the G-League (6.4 3PA).

But he's still a dynamic flasher who can defend multiple positions, at his best. There's a role for him in the organization if he plays well in Las Vegas.

TyTy Washington:

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard TyTy Washington Jr. (15) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Another journeyman, Washington, 24, has spent four different seasons in four different organizations.

Drafted No. 29 overall by the Houston Rockets in 2022, he's bounced around from Houston to Milwaukee to Phoenix to Los Angeles (Clippers). The former Kentucky point guard is coming off a two-way with the Clippers and hasn't quite found a home yet.

Though he's averaged 20.3 points and 6.5 dimes on 45.6/38.4/80.4 shooting splits across 114 career G-League regular season games. Washington's barely logged any minutes on an NBA court over his four-year career, but for an organization that lacks guard depth, perhaps a dart throw at Washington, provided he plays well in Vegas, isn't a bad idea.