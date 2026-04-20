I definitely feel like I am one of the most versatile bigs in this league...



I feel like I can do pretty much anything that is needed – Guard 1-5, can rebound, can screen well, can pass the ball really well, can knock down open shots. Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s two-way versatility shines when the lights are brightest.

With Orlando's wire-to-wire victory in Detroit, the Magic made NBA history causing the Pistons to be the first 1-seed in the play-by-play era to not lead at any point in their playoff opener.



Expand that from just playoff openers to *any* playoff game, and it's only happened four times where a 1-seeds goes a full playoff game without leading at any point.

Now, I know what you're thinking – you're probably asking yourself, 'what is the number of 8-seeds in NBA Playoff History to score more than 110 points and keep their opponents to under 105 points in their opening game of the playoffs?'



That number is one – the 2026 Orlando Magic.

While his Orlando Magic teammates, Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero will deservedly get praise for their huge performances in game one against the Detroit Pistons, the unsung hero of this team showed up yet again to do the dirty work behind the scenes.

Carter's versatility often goes underrappreciated for this team, its easy to miss the guy setting all the screens for the tough shotmaking stars; but, it's truly Wendell's two-way versatility that opens up the floor for Orlando on one end and allows them to switch everything on the other.

Without a big man to stretch the floor from three, set strong screens, roll hard for play-finishing rim-rolls and dunker spot alley oop lobs, rebound with effort, and protect the rim down low, switch out onto quicker perimeter players and hold his own, and bang bodies on the block in post-up defense – this Magic team would suddenly have a lot less optionality.

Before the season, I asked Wendell Carter Jr. if he felt he was one of the most versatile bigs in the NBA; he said he 'definitely' thinks so:

Wendell Carter Jr. & Angel Reese

vs.

A'ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo



Who wins a hypothetical game of 2-on-2, first to 11 PTS?



"Definitely 11-0, Wendell and Angel, for sure." - Wendell@SwishTheory @OrlandoMagic pic.twitter.com/6NSbc8FkA1 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 29, 2025

Wendell Carter Jr. shuts down Duren in Game 1

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second half during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

According to Dean Oliver, Jalen Duren had his worst game of his career while Tobias Harris had his 2nd-worst. Why?

The Magic's defense cracked the code to forcing this Detroit team into tough shots: leave Detroit's non-floor-spacers open to put a lid on the rim with as many bodies as you need. Letting less-proven shooters be open to instead play help defense in the paint helps Orlando shrink the floor for Detroit, while taking away their biggest strength of scoring at the rim.

Orlando switching everything, ignoring Detroit’s questionable catch-and-shoot 3pt threats like Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris, helped them squeeze the floor and limit spacing of Pistons offense.

On paper, Jalen Duren should have some advantages over Wendell Carter: The first year All-Star is a lethal face up on-ball scorer and has really developed as a playmaker. On the court, though, Carter happens to match up well with Duren, giving him fits individually. On top of that, Carter’s versatility allows him to fully switch through any position in Detroit’s front court, including spurts on their oversized point guard, Cade Cunningham.

Knowing the Pistons' offense revolves primarily around Cunningham pick-and-rolls, Orlando's defense can cheat over and sell out more accordingly; while Cade is a one-man offense who can pull up for jumpers and decel drive for layups on a dime, his supporting cast is less dynamic as a whole than Orlando's, allowing the Magic to dial in defensively by switching everything, leaving shooters open, selling out to help protect the rim

While Franz Wagner's jump shot has been rusty since his return, his defensive tenacity has not; Wagner's perimeter defense making life tough for Cunningham was a vital part of Orlando's defense. With Wagner slowing down Cunningham on his own, Carter able to switch and help, along with other wings shrinking the floor like Suggs leaving Thompson or Banchero leaving Harris open, suddenly the driving lanes and gaps to attack for the Pistons vanish in thin air.

the Magic completely erased Duren’s impact in their Game 1 win



DET grabbed just 15% of their missed FGA & attempted 49% of their TSA at the FT line due to strategic fouling from ORL



ORL collapsed on every Duren PNR, & unleashed Suggs as a roamer on each post tough https://t.co/A04FWV027g pic.twitter.com/GYmy1kexGO — David Lee (@dlee4three) April 20, 2026

The Magic's defense can turn venomous if not handled correctly.

If Jalen Suggs is the head of the snake of Orlando's hustle culture, Wendell Carter Jr. switching onto you with his versatility is the rattle the rattle snake makes that warns opponents they are too close to the rim before launching a defensive strike back.

When Detroit came at Carter in this game, the rattle got louder and louder until Suggs pounced in for snake bite steals and poisonous swats.

Carter was rewarded for his toughness and tenacity on defense with highlight plays on offense on the biggest stage, which is always fun to see for your big man. Everyone from the fans to the players enjoys it when the brutes in the trenches get to touch the ball; everybody likes putting the ball through the net.

The highlight of the night came in an unexpected alley-oop, catching Detroit's defense sleeping.

Lurking in the dunker spot one play, Banchero sees Carter under the rim from the left wing. Facing a zone defense, Paolo waited patiently before tossing up the swing pass lob alley oop jam for Carter.

The exclamation point ? A breakaway slam for Carter, who had fun throwing down a tomahawk off the dribble alone on a fast break when he’s normally throwing elbows and fighting for putbacks down low.

This isn't Wendell's first big moment this year; this Magic team sings his praises any chance they get.

Carter threw down multiple game-winning slam dunks this year, like in Los Angeles after an efficient 20 PTS & 11 REB outing, with a season-high 5 dunks in one game.

After the win, Desmond Bane says "We call him Beast!"; Paolo Banchero adds, 'Beast Mode'.

“We call him BEAST” - Desmond Bane



“Beast Mode!” - Paolo Banchero



20 PTS

11 REB

9/13 FG



Wendell Carter Junyah =

Orlando’s Unselfish Unsung Heropic.twitter.com/yFHgm9QoaH https://t.co/adaYHJQvpt — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) February 25, 2026

Orlando Magic radio host Jake Chapman praised Wendell Carter Jr.'s commitment to his work ethic, claiming Carter put in the work these past two summers to stay available for Orlando, leading to playing 78 out of 82 games for the Magic this season, grinding for rebounds and setting tough screens, thankless work for a resident NBA Starter that Carter does with glee.

After witnessing Carter's game-winning dunk up close against the Mavericks, I asked Suggs how proud he is of Wendell's work ethic:

He was so explosive after we made the bucket, he was JUBILANT!



He does a lot of things for us that don’t get talked about. Jalen Suggs

I asked Jalen Suggs how cool it was to be a part of the Magic’s game-winning moment with Orlando’s Unsung Hero Wendell Carter Jr.:



“He was so explosive after we made the bucket, he was JUBILANT!



He does a lot of things for us that don’t get talked about.” pic.twitter.com/VSMEDitlYC — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 6, 2026

If Wendell Carter Jr. can keep this same energy to match Duren's production going forward, or at least minimize it, that will go a long way in neutralizing Detroit's 2nd option.



Between Carter's overall two-way versatility making the winning plays throughout a full game, Carter can do a lot of things to help his team; that capability makes him more versatile and potentially just as impactful to two-way winning impact as Detroit's 2nd All-Star without even needing to outscore his matchup to do it.



Carter's willingness to take the brunt of the physical punishment, to scratch and claw for second chance opportunities for his team, to set sound screens and timely rolls, to pound for rebounds and time up rim-protecting blocks, are all examples of how Carter does the dirty work to help Orlando win on the margins.

Orlando can expect Detroit to adjust before Game 2, but if the Magic can keep this defensive identity they've found in back-to-back wins after seemingly losing that edge for most of the season, they'll give themselves a chance to beat any team in the Playoffs on any night. Lucky for Orlando, they landed in a matchup with the Pistons, who have a similar playstyle and similar strengths, meaning neither team should pull away in this series, leading to a likely rock fight the rest of the way.

Even luckier for Orlando, Wendell Carter Jr.'s two-way versatility is the bedrock of this team.