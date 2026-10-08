What we learned from Magic's first preseason game against Grizzlies

The Orlando Magic wrapped up their first preseason game of the 2026-27 season with a 122-118 win against the Memphis Grizzlies inside FedExForum. Here were a few takeaways from the four-point win.

Offense ran through Franz Wagner:

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the defensive-minded Sean Sweeney, how he unlocked Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner offensively would always the biggest question.

We got our first taste, and the offense was primarily ran through Franz Wagner.

On the game's first two possessions, the Magic ran two spain pick-and-rolls with Wagner as the primary ballhandler and Banchero as the first screener, which led to a pair of Wendell Carter Jr. baskets. There were a number of other sequences where Banchero was operating off-ball with Wagner creating offense -- with an emphasis on both getting downhill.

Wagner wasn't too aggressive, but the offense looked cleaner. He finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 14 minutes.

Does this young guard already have leg up in rotation?

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs were ruled out of Wednesday's opener, opening the runway for Richardson to succeed.

But was the methodology of starting the second-year guard over Jevon Carter a sign that he has the advantage in the rotation? Was it because he fits better against the Magic's three stars? Or is Sweeney throwing his young gun in the fire to see how he responds?

We may not know the full answer.

Despite playing 23 minutes, Richardson had a fairly quiet night, scoring just three points on two attempts with three rebounds and three assists. Sweeney had Richardson picking up full court off makes and dead ball situations, but the 6-foot guard was overly aggressive at times, committing three fouls.

Richardson also didn't look for his shot on-ball. Instead, he kept the offense flowing with passes and paint touches. It wasn't a bad game, but one that could easily be built upon as the season approaches.

One surprising name receives steady dose of minutes with regulars:

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic guard Alex Morales (30) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the slew of injuries, Sweeney threw two-way forward Alex Morales in the blender. He played nine first half minutes -- ending with 24:27 on the night -- and was mixed in with the regulars.

Morales didn't shoot the ball well, missing both of his free throws and 3-point attempts. However, the Magic's two-way forward played with great energy. One of his two made shots came off an offensive rebound, hauling down five (10 total rebounds) with a pair of assists, one block and one steal.

Morales, who turns 29-years-old in November, has only played in four career games. Perhaps there's still some untapped potential that Sweeney wants to tap into.

Jamal Cain picked up right where he left off:

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) dunks during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a big preseason for Jamal Cain to establish himself as a rotation player with this new coaching staff. It's fair to say he made a lasting impression in Wednesday's win, scoring 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting with a pair of rebounds in 22 minutes.

He ran the floor hard, hustled on the glass, defended well and knocked down three treys, providing a positive impact when he was on the floor. He wasn't perfect, and preseason is preseason. But if he continues this trajectory, Sweeney will find minutes for him at some point this season.