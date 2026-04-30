As the primary defender who was not only guarding Cade Cunningham, but outproducing and out-impacting him on both ends of the floor, Franz Wagner has been Orlando's most important player this series.

Now, instead of having 80-90% of Franz back finding his groove off a half-season-long injury recovery, the team is likely looking at 0% of Wagner going forward, unless something changes.

Orlando could eventually bring Wagner back for one last hoorah, especially if he's cleared for a potential Game 7 with the season on the line; but, even then, everything about bringing Wagner back prematurely again where he might risk a longer injury again, let alone risking a full season of injury next year just to play one game that doesn't have a ring on the line feels ways too risky.

We've seen all-time great players make these sort of risks in big games before, but those are normally NBA Finals games, not playoff games in the first round.

Jul 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; ESPN reporter Michael Wilbon prior to the Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in game three of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Michael Wilbon, ESPN NBA Analyst and beloved Co-Host of Pardon the Interruption, went on First Take the morning after the Game 5 win in Detroit and said the following:

If [Franz] Wagner is not out there, I like Detroit to continue to move ahead in this series. Michael Wilbon

"If [Franz] Wagner is not out there, I like Detroit to continue to move ahead in this series."@RealMikeWilbon believes the Pistons can come back and advance with Franz Wagner sustaining an injury 🏀 pic.twitter.com/WvWmGQWrNz — First Take (@FirstTake) April 30, 2026

The premise is fair observation to make, but I wouldn't count out the Magic just yet.

While some of the on-off numbers agree with Wilbon, at least in terms of the bench under-performing, Orlando's rotation is still right there with Detroit top-to-bottom; if anything, Wagner was what put them over the top.

time to wake up the Penda Bear? https://t.co/722YCys4ti — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 30, 2026

Now, the team will have to rely on lessons it built all season; how to win without Franz, how to build an offense of drive and kick handoffs without Franz, and how to defend as a team without Franz, all of which proved difficult to sustain over 82 games this year.

The beauty of stealing home court advantage, building a 3-1 lead, and playing all those regular season games through injuries, though, is now having the opportunity to close out a playoff series in a Game 6 in front of the roaring Magic crowd with all that experience to prepare you for this moment.

I asked Magic HC Jamahl Mosley about Franz' approach before Game 4 injury:



"Just pure competitor. Professional. Wants to figure out ways to help his team win...



Watching the film, studying it the right way, what he needed to do to get better, what he sees his opponent doing..." pic.twitter.com/u4jxEZBMMz — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 30, 2026

How can Orlando finish this series without Franz?

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives around Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first quarter during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

This Magic team isn't about to roll over.

Orlando just went up to Detroit knowing full well Chef Wagner would likely not be available to cook, so Paolo Banchero put on his chef hat instead and chopped up the Pistons defense for 45 PTS to match Cade's 45 PTS in an epic showdown that went down to the final minutes, despite Orlando losing the rebound battle and missing half their free throws.

If Orlando can find that help from beyond the arc they've untapped these past few games, make an average amount of free throws, compete on the glass like normal, and generally find a way to deter and contest or even double-team Cade Cunningham more often in Game 6, the Magic give themselves a better chance.

The Magic and Pistons play a similar style; whoever gains the edge in one of their strength categories like rebounds, free throws made, forced turnovers and paint touches tends to win the margins in this matchup.

With Game 6 at home, the Magic could see Banchero, Bane plus any of Suggs or Black popping off with Magic Fans swinging some of the tough shot making, free throw noise, and 3pt volatility in their team's favor.

One idea the Magic could try, needing a replacement for Wagner's big wing defense on Cunningham, could be dusting off rookie Noah Penda, who has rode the bench so far in the Playoffs.

With Franz out, Orlando is missing its best big wing defender, one of the premier two-way wings in the league, to throw on Cade and force him into tough actions on the other end. Since the team needs Banchero to utilize most of his energy scoring the rock, asking Paolo to also shut down Cade is a tall task to do throughout an entire Playoff game, but could be an option for a handful of possessions.

Banchero started taking the task of guarding the other teams' best players as the season went on when the team needed it while missing Franz Wagner and Anthony Black, helping the team survive the regular season.

Maybe waking up the Penda bear out of hibernation is another option this defense can lean on to make life tough for Cade again with ball pressure and hold his own without getting backed down, since Cunningham was putting up historically bad turnover numbers before Wagner's injury.

Another option for the coaching staff to try could be countering this matchup of size with space – if your missing your main defender, your losing the rebounding battle anyway, your missing free throw attempts created on drives, and the other team is protecting the rim like crazy to stop scoring on drives, maybe using that knowledge against them could create an advantage.

By moving Banchero to the five in smaller skilled lineups mixed with guards and wings surrounding him, Orlando could lean into 5-out offense and versatile defense. This could lead to tough single-coverage shots for Detroit while Orlando switches everything with ball pressure and rotates hard, with the goal of forcing swarming turnovers for easy outlet baskets, and leaning on the premise of bringing more of a spread-offense to the other end of the floor.

The Magic could trot out Suggs-Bane-Black on the perimeter with any of Jamal Cain, Tristan da Silva, or even Noah Penda at the 4 to try alongside Banchero at the five. While the rim protection and traditional big man duties would take a hit, there's a chance this sort of 5-out lineup is just what the Magic offense needs when it comes to sparking big double digit runs of scoring and a quick hit of efficient three-point shooting.

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

These 5-out lineups allow Orlando to run 2-man offense with one of its best ball-handlers with Banchero, surrounded by players who can generally shoot, dribble, pass, and finish at the rim.

While the team has only tried this four 4 minutes all season, it was an electric four minutes. Franz Wagner playing the 4 is a huge part of why this lineup could work, and making up for his star-level two-way impact will be near impossible, but tinkering with the right role player could find a lineup that can still be explosive in 3pt shooting, scoring, driving and kicking, and forcing turnovers for fast pace easy baskets in transition.

In theory, this 5-out spacing could open up the paint for Banchero to leverage against the Pistons' powerful collection of rim-protectors, while leading to a barrage of wide open threes and driving layups for Bane, Suggs, Black, and the fourth wing, who should probably be Cain for two-way hustle plays, da Silva for shooting, or Penda for big wing defense, depending what the lineup calls for next to Banchero playing point center, while knowing though all three options bring a mix of all those things.

it’s time



should Orlando try a lineup with Banchero as backup 5 for more theees and long rebound randomness?



Suggs-Bane-Black-Cain(da Silva)-Bancheropic.twitter.com/3TNXbfcYIK — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 30, 2026

We should be clear – the Magic could change nothing and still win this series.

By playing tougher than Detroit, beating them at their own game, and with a little help from its scorers and shooters hitting a few more shots on their home turf, Orlando could come out of Game 6 victorious off the backs of a legendary individual Banchero or Bane game by simply running endless handoffs like they did all year.

If Orlando wraps up this series in six, the Magic will have won their first playoff series in 16 years.

Will the Magic reach franchise heights not seen since the days of Dwight Howard?

Tune in Friday to find out on the next episode of Magic Ball Z.