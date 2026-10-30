The Orlando Magic play the Toronto Raptors twice this week in back-to-back games.

In the first game, a 129-99 loss, the Magic struggled. They failed to keep the momentum rolling following their victory over the New York Knicks.

Although the Magic suffered a tough loss in the first matchup, this second one is still a game to watch for a variety of reasons.

The game will test the team's response

Teams have to be able to respond to mistakes and adjust when playing a team twice in a close time span. This is a key ability for any team that wants to make some noise in the postseason.

The Magic will need to adjust well if they want to have a different outcome this time around. A better game from Orlando will be a great sign. It will show their ability to analyze film well, work on the issues and correct the mistakes in a short time period.

This applies to the team as a whole, but also to individual production. The Magic struggled against Toronto across the board. To put this in perspective, the only player with a great offensive night was Tristan da Silva.

Franz Wagner, Anthony Black, Wendell Carter Jr. and Desmond Bane are the four players to watch with this. Black had a great first game back. It's worth monitoring his play to see if he can find that momentum again. Wagner has to step up and be the leader of this team. He showed an ability to take over against the Knicks in the fourth quarter. He must showcase this ability again if the Magic want to win this game and keep doing so without Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs.

If they can step it up in this second game, it will bode well for Orlando.

The offense as a whole will be something to keep an eye on to determine if the Magic can adjust their approach to be more successful against Toronto's defense. The Magic turned the ball over 20 times and shot just 29% from beyond the arc.

The play of da Silva

Against the Raptors, da Silva finished with a team-high 20 points. He shot 8-for-10 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

This followed his 19-point performance against the Knicks, where he shot 7-for-13 from the field and 5-for-9 from deep.

If he keeps this up, it will help the Magic's offense. Orlando is still struggling with their 3-point shooting and needs all the help they can get with it.

With these performances, da Silva has shown that he can be a player Orlando can rely on. It will also be interesting to see if he can have a strong night again. It would make sense for Toronto to give him extra defensive attention.