4 Winners, 1 Loser in Magic's NBA Cup Victory vs. Raptors

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are celebrating after a big 121-114 victory against the Toronto Raptors inside Scotiabank Arena.

After losing 129-99 two nights ago, the Magic bounced back in a big way and made a statement with their win. On top of that, they start NBA Cup play in the win column, which helps their chances of advancing in their group for the second year in a row.

Winner: Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner drives against RJ Barrett of the Toronto Raptors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franz Wagner continues to step up in Paolo Banchero's absence. He led the team with 26 points while also dishing out a career-high 11 assists. Wagner was able to lead the team on both ends of the floor, and that is crucial for Orlando as they navigate this early part of the season without their full lineup.

Winner: Desmond Bane

Bane had his best shooting night of the season. After struggling in his first four games, Bane made 8 of 18 shots, including 6 of 12 from downtown, for 26 points that evening. It made a massive difference for the Magic on the road.

Getting Bane to do this on a regular basis is what's going to get the Magic past this early stage of the season and if he can do this more consistently, the team will get back on track.

Winner: Wendell Carter Jr.

For the third time this season, Wendell Carter Jr. scored at least 20 points in a game. He also grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Magic, and his presence down low was much needed.

Having Carter step up on the offensive end with Banchero out is a massive benefit for the Magic, and the team should look toward him more frequently in that regard.

Winner: Jase Richardson

Richardson deserves some flowers, even though he only scored four points during the game. He was a team-high +26 on the evening. You can tell that he is getting a lot more comfortable with the speed of the NBA game, and his efforts on defense are helpful for the Magic as he replaces Jalen Suggs in the lineup.

Loser: Nikola Vucevic

It's hard to pick a loser in this matchup, but Vucevic is the odd man out when it comes to tonight's game. He played just 6 minutes off the bench and was a -9 during the game. He seems to be splitting backup center duty with Goga Bitadze and isn't doing enough to impress the Magic into taking that role full time.