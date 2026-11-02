Why To Watch Magic Vs. Wizards After The Loss To Celtics, Jayson Tatum

The Orlando Magic had the chance to get their first win streak going following the win over the Toronto Raptors.

However, the Orlando Magic could not get it done, falling to the Boston Celtics, 108-97.

Although the Magic are coming off an undesirable result, there are still some things that make this matchup against Washington worth tuning in to.

Franz Wagner's playmaking and scoring production

Franz Wagner struggled scoring the basketball against the Celtics. He finished with 14 points on 5-for-20 shooting from the field and 1-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

However, he did dish out 12 assists.

If Wagner can put together a strong scoring night while continuing to playmake at this level, this could be big for the Orlando Magic this season, especially once their starting lineup is back.

If Wagner can be a playmaker and scorer, it can help this Magic offense out but also make his game more dynamic.

Can these last two games mark a turnaround for Orlando?

The Magic have gone 2-2 in their last four games.

After the big win on the road over New York, Orlando really struggled against Toronto.

Thankfully for Orlando, they bounced back in their second game against the Raptors to get back in the win column.

Although it would have been nice to see a Magic win against Boston, they only lost by 11 points. This was much closer than their 30-point loss to Toronto after the win over the Knicks.

Orlando can display their improvement early in the season by showcasing control and fight against the Wizards.

Keep an eye on 3-point shooting

In the win over Toronto, the Magic had an incredible 3-point shooting performance, knocking down 53% of their attempts.

Although that - obviously - dropped against the Celtics, the Magic still shot 36% from deep.

This was an area the Magic needed to address this offseason.

Another solid 3-point shooting performance from Orlando - particularly in the upper 30s, early 40s range - would be huge.

If the Magic want to prove their value from beyond the arc, then they must be consistently reliable from deep.

It seems like they can be, but a larger sample size is needed to determine just how successful the Magic can be from beyond the arc.

Response will be important

Again, response will be key for this Magic team.

They didn't get the job done against Boston, but can they turn it around against Washington in such a short period of time?

The Magic responded well to the tough loss to Toronto. Showing this again will signify just how tough this team may be.