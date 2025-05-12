Opinion: Orlando Magic Need Coach Dedicated To Offense
In today's NBA landscape, offensive efficiency is the key.
For the Orlando Magic, it's been a glaring weakness.
The Magic rank near or at the bottom of the league in scoring offense, field goal percentage and 3-point offense. In the increasingly competitive Eastern Conference, the scoring struggles have hindered it from true contention.
Jamahl Mosley's coaching philosophy is predicated on defense, and he's made it the identity of his team. It has paid dividends, but it may be time to bring another offensive mind to the organization.
In a recent interview with The Athletic, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman commented on bringing in an assistant coach to focus on the offense.
"Within the front office, we've been talking a lot about this summer. We've been having meetings for weeks and months about this summer... Coach and I will visit next week and discuss where we think we can get better," Weltman said. "Like me, Coach Mose is going to look at himself in the mirror, and he is going to look at our whole situation and try to come up with the best way to get better."
"And just as I said, for our team, nothing's off the table. So, I don't really know," Weltman added.
Weltman understands the organization's situation, and the front office must work diligently to address offensive woes through roster changes. However, player acquisitions may not resolve everything. At some point, the Magic brass should move to get Mosley another voice to accompany him regarding Xs and Os.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com