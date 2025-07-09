Orlando Magic Continues To Receive Preseason Hype For 2025-26
The Orlando Magic took a step back this past season in their ascent towards the top of the Eastern Conference. However, there's reason to believe the team could get back in the right direction next season.
Yahoo! Sports ranked the Magic as the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference.
"Health was the biggest factor in the Magic's fall to a seventh seed last season. Both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner suffered torn obliques that kept them out for good chunks of the season. When combined with a season-ending injury to Suggs, Orlando's best players only played a smattering of games together," Yahoo! Sports wrote.
"What was most impressive about the Magic was their ability to sustain a high level of defensive effort into the playoffs, despite their injuries. If that carries forward into next season, and if the additions of Bane and Jones keep them from the bottom 10 on offense for the first time in forever, the Magic are a handful."
The Magic have their core signed on for the foreseeable future, giving them direction and a nucleus that could challenge some of the best in the NBA.
On top of their players on the rise, the Magic have the right balance of defensive toughness and togetherness that teams need in order to succeed in today's NBA.
The Magic begin their run in the Las Vegas Summer League Thursday against the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Tyus Jones Reveals Why He Signed With Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Placed Highly In Latest NBA Power Rankings
Orlando Magic Rookie Has Injury Update Ahead of Summer League