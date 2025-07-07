Tyus Jones Reveals Why He Signed With Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones is on the team after his one-year, $7 million contract became official at the start of the new league year.
Jones, 29, is entering his 11th NBA season after stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.
Now with the Magic, Jones hopes to add to what the team has built over the past few seasons.
"I think just what they got going on, everything's on the up and up continue to get better each and every day," Jones said.
"I think playing against them year in and year out, you see the camaraderie the team has to see the togetherness they have. See how coach [Jamahl] "Mose" coaches them, and how they play hard for him. You want to be a part of those type of situations, and so I'm excited to be here."
Jones added there was a "big emphasis" in going to a team that had championship aspirations, and the Magic proved that by trading for Desmond Bane earlier in the offseason.
Bane and Jones were Grizzlies teammates for three years from 2020-23 and remain great friends off the court as well. Jones added that he was "excited" to share the court with Bane once again and the chemistry between the two can help the team down the line.
With Jones officially a member of the Magic, the team moves one step closer towards becoming a true contender in the Eastern Conference.
