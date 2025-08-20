Orlando Magic Could Add Toughness, Leadership By Signing Free Agent Forward
The Orlando Magic's summer has been quiet as of late because they have addressed the biggest issues. After finishing as the worst three-point shooting team last season, ranking dead last in percentage and makes, the organization acquired Desmond Bane in a blockbuster trade. He's one of the most underrated three-point shooters in the league, 41 percent since entering the league. They also added playmaking by signing free agent point guard Tyus Jones to a one-year, $7 million contract. He's finished top two in assist-to-turnover ratio in the last seven seasons.
The Magic successfully revamped the roster without having to sacrifice its defensive identity. Depth is important, especially in today's league, when competing for a championship. The Oklahoma City Thunder won its first-ever franchise title and was one of the deepest teams. They had Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Cason Wallace, and Jaylin Williams, all impactful role players. The Magic also have high-quality reserves in Jones, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Tristan Da Silva, and Moritz Wagner. They'll be relied on just as heavily as the starters in route to reaching a championship.
The Magic have an extra roster spot open and can utilize it to max the potential of its bench. There aren't anymore top choice free agents available, but one would make sense in terms of adding toughness and leadership.
Jae Crowder is a 13-year veteran with tons of playoff experience. He played a crucial role in reaching back-to-back Finals with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns. A three-and-D forward who can hit crucial shots, defend multiple positions, and knows what it takes to get to the Promised Land.
Last season wasn't the best for the 35-year-old, only appeared in nine games for a dysfunctional Sacramento Kings team that fired Mike Brown midseason and traded De'Aaron Fox at the deadline.
Crowder would be an excellent veteran for the Magic, who aren't just looking to get past the first round or win the Eastern Conference, but win a championship. He's been in the playoffs for the majority of his career and knows what it takes to win in hostile environments.
The former second-round pick would provide a strong voice in the locker room and help the team stick together when caught in difficult situations. Crowder may not crack the Magic's rotation, placed behind Franz Wagner and Da Silva, but he's a professional and would be ready when called upon. He backs down to nobody, no matter the opponent's status, which could set an example for the rest of the team to stand up for one another.
The Magic can offer Crowder a veteran minimum contract estimated at around $3.6 million. If they add a veteran of such strong qualities, that could provide a boost in getting over the hump and taking over the league.
More Orlando Magic News
Orlando Magic Snubbed From Christmas Schedule
Orlando Magic's Mo Wagner Shares Perspective On Rehab Journey
Orlando Magic Need Franz Wagner To Improve In Key Area
Orlando Magic Jonathan Isaac Appears To Put Trade Rumors To Rest