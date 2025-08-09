Orlando Magic Snubbed From Christmas Schedule
The Orlando Magic have earned tremendous respect this offseason with the rise of stardom from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane, and anticipation within the organization to compete for a championship. Multiple media platforms, betting sites, and fans view them as a serious threat in the Eastern Conference. However, the league didn't respect the Magic enough to place them on an important schedule date.
Christmas Day is one of the best times for league fans worldwide, as games are being played throughout the day. The league looks to fill each slot with highly profiled teams, such as the New York Knicks, who've appeared 14 times since 2000. This year's Christmas matchups were reported by ESPN and the Magic were not included.
The league only included two Eastern Conference teams: the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. It's no surprise how often Christmas basketball is being played in New York City, given Madison Square Garden's reputation as "the world's most famous arena" and the Knicks franchise being one of the most valuable in all of sports. However, the Magic have a strong case to take a slot over the Cavaliers.
Banchero is a box office All-Star with a strong motor, can score from all over the floor, and guard multiple positions. He's proven to elevate his game on the brightest of stages, and Christmas in New York would be no different. Banchero has averaged 23.7 points against the Knicks in seven matchups, eighth best out of every other team in the league. The stardom between him and Jalen Brunson would've drawn millions of viewers.
Wagner is an international star and one of the most underrated wings in the league. Last season was a career year for him: averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 60 games played. The Magic anticipate another big leap from the former lottery pick after he finishes competing in EuroBasket this summer. The German native would've drawn millions of viewers from outside the United States of America. If the Magic were included, Wagner would be a popular international name alongside Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Magic's bench next season arguably clears the Cavaliers after they lost Sixth Man of the Year finalist Ty Jerome in free agency. They signed Tyus Jones, brought back Moritz Wagner, and the rest of their second unit contains Jonathan Isaac, Tristan Da Silva, and Anthony Black. The Cavaliers don't have a single legitimate lockdown defender on their bench or a consistent scorer.
The Magic have championship aspirations for next season, and a Christmas matchup against the Knicks could've been a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals on a special holiday. It's a missed opportunity by the league.
