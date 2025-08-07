Orlando Magic's Mo Wagner Shares Perspective On Rehab Journey
The Orlando Magic's bench wasn't strong offensively last season, mainly due to the loss of their Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Moritz Wagner was the team's best reserve player until he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in late Dec. He averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and shot 56.2 percent from the field, 36 percent from three-point range in 30 games played. Despite missing the majority of the year, Wagner averaged the fourth-most points on the Magic.
The seventh-year veteran was having an excellent season until the injury occurred. He was a free agent this summer and re-signed with the Magic on a one-year, $5 million contract. The organization is banking on Wagner's rehabilitation process to return with a similar impact as last season.
There have been no updates on the 28-year-old center until a recent social media post. Wagner shared his perspective on his rehabilitation journey and his love for the game of basketball.
"I realized quickly that something was wrong," he said. "This is probably not a normal injury."
Throughout Wagner's career in the league, he's never dealt with an injury this severe. It's never an easy battle for a player, in any sport, to be stripped from the game they love.
"The hardest is that for the first time in my life basketball broke away," Wagner said. "It always used to be something I could compensate everything with."
He described balancing the life of being a human without basketball, but staying focused to get better, as difficult.
Wagner is expected to be ready for training camp, barring any setbacks. He plays an important role in what the Magic wish to achieve next season. It's a difficult injury to return from, but as long as Wagner continues to attack rehab aggressively and stays in game shape, a solid season is very much possible for the German center.
"I try to be patient and trust the work," he said. "Go day by day and understand that life is more than just basketball."
