Orlando Magic Could Target Ex-Lottery Picks To Boost Offense
The Sacramento Kings are in the midst of an unsuccessful fire sale. Most of their veterans are available in trade talks, but no other teams have taken a bite. The only player with significant value is All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who they aren't shopping.
It's been reported the Kings and free agent Russell Westbrook have mutual interest, but there are too many guards already on the roster and not enough financial flexibility. The franchise is looking to move on from either former Sixth Man of the Year finalist Malik Monk or Devin Carter. The Orlando Magic have the chance to take a shot at one and boost their backcourt.
Monk has been linked to the Magic since last summer and attempted to sign him in free agency until he decided to stay in Sacramento. The eighth-year veteran is an elite scorer and capable of playing as a starter or coming off the bench. He averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, all new career highs, last season. Monk would be a perfect fit in Orlando, but it'll cost a heavy price.
Monk is set to make $18.8 million next season. A trade package centered around Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard, and draft capital can get a deal done, but the Magic may not be willing to give up that much. Financially, Carter would be the smarter choice.
Carter is entering his second year in the league. A shoulder injury derailed his rookie campaign last season, which resulted in limited opportunities. Carter participated in the Las Vegas Summer League and proved why he was a lottery pick. The former SEC All-Freshmen averaged 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and shot 40.5 percent from the field, and 29 percent from three-point range.
Carter showed he's an all-around guard but could use improvement on his efficiency. The Magic have an easier path to acquire him than Monk. A package of Howard and picks gets a deal done.
Either guard would bulk up the Magic's backcourt, but the front office would approach conversations with caution as they look to compete for a championship next season. Monk makes an immediate impact and Carter could be a core piece for the future.
More Orlando Magic News
Will Orlando Magic Trade Jett Howard?
Orlando Magic Legend Dwight Howard Brawls With Lance Stephenson In Big3 Debut
Should Orlando Magic Consider Hypothetical Trade With Phoenix Suns?