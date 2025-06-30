The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Could Trade For One Of These Three Stars This Offseason

Aidan Chacon

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
This is the closest the Orlando Magic are to Eastern Conference finals since they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009. Magic general Anthony Parker executed a blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane, 27, that sent four first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Magic still have more assets to give up in exchange for one more big star. With star forward Paolo Banchero extension-eligible for the first time in his career, this offseason could be the last chance Orlando has to make a blockbuster move.

It's worth disclosing that no reports have suggested Orlando is interested in trading another chunk of their future for another star, but anything can happen in a universe where Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for one first round pick.

Here's a look at some scenarios:

Paul George to Orlando
Magic Receive: Paul George

76ers Receive: Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, 2026 first round-pick, 2026 second round-pick, 2026 2nd round-pick via DET or MIL

This is the 76ers' chance to right a wrong. The injury-prone George has played 56 or less games in five of the past six seasons. He led the Los Angeles Clippers to a Western Conference finals appearance in 2021. When healthy, Paul George is an elite and efficient two-way player.

Zion to Orlando
Magic Receives: Zion Williamson

Pelicans Receive: Jalen Suggs, Wendell CarterJr., Anthony Black, 2026 and 2032 first-round picks, two 2026 second-round picks, four second-round picks from 2028 to 2032.

The Magic say goodbye to their future in exchange for Williamson. The Pelicans seem to grow more exhausted with Williamson's durability by the season despite how well he's performed any time he's been healthy. Orlando could bet on their training staff keeping him healthier.

Trae Young to Orlando
Magic Receives: Trae Young

Hawks receive: Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Anthony Black, four second-round picks, 2032 unprotected first-round pick

Atlanta is reportedly not done making moves during this free agency period after making a trade for former Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis. They may have maximized what they can achieve with Young, who led them to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. A year's worth of trade rumors for Young could conclude in a blockbuster acquisition for the Magic. This is the most realistic scenario of the three.

Published
Aidan has been a contributor to Miami Heat On SI since June of 2025. He has a bachelor’s degree in Digital Media & Communications from Florida International University’s School of journalism. He also wrote and produced content for Caplin News.