Orlando Magic Could Trade For One Of These Three Stars This Offseason
This is the closest the Orlando Magic are to Eastern Conference finals since they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009. Magic general Anthony Parker executed a blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane, 27, that sent four first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Magic still have more assets to give up in exchange for one more big star. With star forward Paolo Banchero extension-eligible for the first time in his career, this offseason could be the last chance Orlando has to make a blockbuster move.
It's worth disclosing that no reports have suggested Orlando is interested in trading another chunk of their future for another star, but anything can happen in a universe where Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for one first round pick.
Here's a look at some scenarios:
ORLANDO MAGIC
Magic Receive: Paul George
76ers Receive: Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, 2026 first round-pick, 2026 second round-pick, 2026 2nd round-pick via DET or MIL
This is the 76ers' chance to right a wrong. The injury-prone George has played 56 or less games in five of the past six seasons. He led the Los Angeles Clippers to a Western Conference finals appearance in 2021. When healthy, Paul George is an elite and efficient two-way player.
New Orleans Pelicans
Magic Receives: Zion Williamson
Pelicans Receive: Jalen Suggs, Wendell CarterJr., Anthony Black, 2026 and 2032 first-round picks, two 2026 second-round picks, four second-round picks from 2028 to 2032.
The Magic say goodbye to their future in exchange for Williamson. The Pelicans seem to grow more exhausted with Williamson's durability by the season despite how well he's performed any time he's been healthy. Orlando could bet on their training staff keeping him healthier.
Atlanta Hawks
Magic Receives: Trae Young
Hawks receive: Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Anthony Black, four second-round picks, 2032 unprotected first-round pick
Atlanta is reportedly not done making moves during this free agency period after making a trade for former Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis. They may have maximized what they can achieve with Young, who led them to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. A year's worth of trade rumors for Young could conclude in a blockbuster acquisition for the Magic. This is the most realistic scenario of the three.
