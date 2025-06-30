Orlando Magic Predicted To Take Another Massive Swing In New Trade Proposal
The Orlando Magic made the offseason's first blockbuster trade by acquiring Desmond Bane two weeks ago. While Bane undoubtedly helps Orlando in the scoring department, the organization still needs a legitimate point guard to run the offense. Now, the front office may go for another home run to fill the position.
In a recent trade proposal, Fantasy Sports On SI has Orlando giving up role players and a haul of picks to land Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young.
Hawks receive: Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Wendell Carter Jr., three first-round picks, one second-round pick
Magic receive: Trae Young
Rumors of Young going to Orlando have transpired for a while now. The 26-year-old dazzled in his seventh season despite a disappointing exit in the Play-In Tournament. Last season, Young averaged 24.2 points and a league-leading 11.6 assists. Orlando would still need 3-point shooting, which Young is average at best (35.2 percent for his career). However, his elite ability to create for teammates can give Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Bane opportunities to thrive off the ball.
Meanwhile, Orlando removes the redundancy of having two starting-caliber shooting guards in Bane and Suggs. By acquiring Suggs, Atlanta gains one of the league's elite defenders with a rapidly ascending offensive game.
Adding Black and Carter Jr. also provides Atlanta with an up-and-coming young guard and a rim protector, not to mention a haul of picks. It's a significant trade to make, but it would propel the Magic further into contention while providing Atlanta with a strong foundation for the future.
More Magic Coverage
NBA Insider: "I Loved The Orlando Magic's Draft"
Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Hilariously Claps Back at Fan Over Criticisms
Orlando Magic Draft Pick Jase Richardson Shares Emotional Moment With Father