Orlando Magic Fans React To Declined Team Options On Veteran Guards
Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman acknowledged that acquiring a high-level guard like Desmond Bane would come with tough decisions in an interview on 96.9 The Game. As part of the blockbuster trade, the Magic declined team options on veterans Gary Harris and Cole Anthony. While neither played a major role this past season, the decision sparked strong reactions from fans.
"We're going to have some hard decisions to make going forward," Weltman said. "But the beauty of it is that not only did we keep our core guys, but you know, we're very high on some of our other players. A lot of the other deals that we discussed involved core guys, or a combination of young guys."
Joseph remained a fan favorite. He averaged 24.8 minutes stepping up in the playoffs as a true facilitator for an injury-plagued lineup.
Harris struggled, averaging just 1.4 points in the playoffs. This made the decision to decline his $7.5 million option easier.
Some fans are overall happy with the transaction.
@neck461: "Thank goodness we don’t need them back."
@pagianni407: "Beyond happy Harris is gone. Joseph was actually pretty good, especially for his cheap contract. I wouldn't mind bringing him back."
@OMagicGuru: "I appreciate Cojo’s efforts but not surprised. Glad to see Gary gone, also not surprised!"
@MagicNo1e: "Please don’t re-sign Gary, there is no need."
Some wouldn’t mind bringing back Joseph, and possibly even Harris on cheaper deals in free agency.
@Fitzgeezy20: "Hopefully that Harris done in Orlando, but I'd be fine if we bring back CoJo in the Jingles spot."
@OTOWN4LIFE_: "Thank god Gary is off the team I am going to miss Cojo though."
@IafornaroSean: "They are both vet minimum guys so wouldn't hate bringing them back."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic's Jeff Weltman Waited For Perfect Opportunity To Land Desmond Bane
Magic's Desmond Bane Acquisition Sparks Uncertainty For Key Role Player
Jalen Suggs Has Exciting Reaction To New Backcourt Partner Desmond Bane