Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane Acquisition Sparks Uncertainty For Key Role Player
After acquiring Desmond Bane, the Orlando Magic’s future just got a lot more expensive. In addition to Bane’s four-year deal averaging $39 million annually, Paolo Banchero is expected to be in line for a potential supermax extension. Staying below the second tax apron is still feasible, but they may need to decline team options or make tough roster decisions to remain financially flexible.
Bleacher Report recently listed Gary Harris and Moritz Wagner as "losers" in the blockbuster trade, hinting their team options may be declined.
"Gary Harris ($7.5 million) and Mo Wagner ($11 million) both have team options for next season," the article said. "It wasn't clear whether the Magic would exercise them before this trade. They are almost certainly going to decline them now. Orlando will have over $205 million in salary on the books if it brings everyone back next season. That puts it dangerously close to second-apron territory ($207.8 million)."
There’s a potential scenario where the Magic decline Moe Wagner’s team option and re-sign him on a more affordable deal. Before tearing his ACL, Wagner looked like a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. He averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 36 percent from three in 30 games.
"The Magic are staring down a wildly expensive core in the years to come," the article wrote. "Following Banchero's inevitable max extension. They aren't carrying $200-plus million in player salaries into 2025-26. Harris and Wagner are the cleanest cuts. Cory Joseph ($3.4 million) and Caleb Houstan ($2.2 million) also have club options, but their departures don't leave as much of a dent in the cap sheet. And though Harris and Wagner can still sign new deals with the Magic, at least one of them isn't getting anywhere near their team-option number."
