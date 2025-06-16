The Magic Insider

Jalen Suggs Has Exciting Reaction To New Backcourt Partner Desmond Bane

Don Strouble

Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) dribbles around a screen set by forward Brandon Clarke (15) on Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) dribbles around a screen set by forward Brandon Clarke (15) on Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic on Sunday capitalized on their pursuit of a much-needed roster upgrade by trading for Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane. Bane joins an up-and-coming core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.

In a recent SportsCenter appearance, Suggs revealed how he learned about the blockbuster deal.

"I had the ESPN Fantasy notification pop up on my phone, and then a couple minutes later I got a call from Jeff [Weltman], so that's how I took in the news," Suggs said. "A good start to my day; I was very excited, you know, having a player of his caliber come in.

Suggs was averaging career-highs in multiple categories before a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season in March. The addition of Bane provides a chance for Suggs to return to form as a tenacious defender next season.

"It's been a while, and the Grizzlies have had their turmoil, but they were just battling with Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], Jordan Poole, Draymond [Green] and Steve Kerr," Suggs said. "He was a big part of them staying in that series and keeping the Grizzlies playing good basketball. Excited to get around him and spend some time with him. I texted him yesterday morning and said, 'I'm excited to start this championship journey with you.'"

More Magic Coverage

Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade

Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade

Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.