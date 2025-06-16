Jalen Suggs Has Exciting Reaction To New Backcourt Partner Desmond Bane
The Orlando Magic on Sunday capitalized on their pursuit of a much-needed roster upgrade by trading for Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane. Bane joins an up-and-coming core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.
In a recent SportsCenter appearance, Suggs revealed how he learned about the blockbuster deal.
"I had the ESPN Fantasy notification pop up on my phone, and then a couple minutes later I got a call from Jeff [Weltman], so that's how I took in the news," Suggs said. "A good start to my day; I was very excited, you know, having a player of his caliber come in.
Suggs was averaging career-highs in multiple categories before a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season in March. The addition of Bane provides a chance for Suggs to return to form as a tenacious defender next season.
"It's been a while, and the Grizzlies have had their turmoil, but they were just battling with Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], Jordan Poole, Draymond [Green] and Steve Kerr," Suggs said. "He was a big part of them staying in that series and keeping the Grizzlies playing good basketball. Excited to get around him and spend some time with him. I texted him yesterday morning and said, 'I'm excited to start this championship journey with you.'"
