Orlando Magic Gets Another Huge Boost With Free Agency Grade

Skylar Nelson

Dec 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner (21) reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic are getting more hype ahead of the 2025-26 season.

They haven't been splashed in free agency since the Desmond Bane trade, but their calculated moves didn’t go unnoticed. Bleacher Report rewarded the Magic’s smart and strategic approach with an A-minus grade, highlighting the acquisition of Tyus Jones and re-signing of Moe Wagner. 

The article wrote:

"We pegged the Orlando Magic as the best fit of any team for Jones' services going into free agency, as this offense desperately needed his playmaking and three-point shooting. Getting Jones for $7 million was a great bargain for Orlando and less than his younger brother Tre Jones got from the Chicago Bulls ($24 million over three years)."

Jones' addition gives Orlando a long-standing facilitator at the point guard position. As one of the league's most efficient floor generals, Jones brings elite playmaking and ball security, averaging 7.3 assists to just one turnover last season in Washington. His shooting also hit a new level in Phoenix, where he averaged a career-best 41.4 percent from 3-point range.

With the Magic, Jones can take on a leadership role in the backcourt, becoming a valuable piece alongside Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs. Orlando also retained big man Moe Wagner in a move that was cost effective for the franchise. After declining his $11 million option, the Magic re-signed Wagner for $5 million. This gave Orlando the opportunity to add valuable depth to the franchise for a solid price. 

Wagner, who is recovering from an ACL tear, is eyeing a return to the court for the season home opener. Before the injury, Wagner averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 36 percent from the arc. He has developed into a vital part of the Magic’s backcourt culture on and off the court. 

With a deep and maturing roster, Orlando’s strategic summer could power a serious step forward in the East next season. 

Skylar Nelson majored in Journalism at Howard University. Since 2022, she has covered the NBA, MLB, NFL, Howard athletics, and high school sports. Her work has been featured in The Washington Informer, Athlon Sports, The Hilltop Newspaper and Cover 2 Cover Magazine.