Orlando Magic Make Key Coaching Acquisition Amid Free Agency
After utilizing the draft and free agency to make roster additions, the Orlando Magic have also made a coaching acquisition. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Dallas Mavericks player development coach God Shammgod agreed to join Orlando's staff as an assistant coach.
Shammgod has been with Dallas since 2019, where he played a role in overseeing the development of former franchise star Luka Doncic. Shammgod held the same position at Providence College from 2012 to 2015 before leaving his alma mater. Shammgod's duties with the Mavericks included helping players develop their ball-handling skills through various on-court drills.
A native of New York City, Shammgod played for Providence from 1995 to 1997. In his two seasons with the Friars, he averaged 10.3 points and 6.6 assists in 32.5 minutes per game. His time with Providence included setting the Big East freshman assist record and landing on the Big East All-Rookie Team, as well as leading the Friars to the Elite 8 in 1997.
The Washington Wizards selected Shammgod with the 45th pick in the 1997 draft, where hw appeared in 20 games before eventually playing overseas. Shammgod spent time in China, Poland and other countries during his overseas stints.
Now, Shammgod inherits a talented Orlando roster deep with guards. The 49-year-old will likely work closely with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, helping the two refine their handles to become even more dangerous at the forward positions while aiding head coach Jamahl Mosley.
