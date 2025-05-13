Orlando Magic Among Best NBA Draft Landing Spots For Top Shooting Guard
The Orlando Magic could add some shooting with the No. 16 pick in the June NBA Draft.
The Magic were the worst 3-point shooting team in the league this past season, so adding a sharpshooter could do wonders for the offense.
A player who could be available is Michigan State guard Jase Richardson. Orlando is listed one of his best fits for the NBA, according to Michigan State On SI writer Carter Landis.
"This is not a lottery team, but Orlando desperately needs a scoring punch," Landis wrote.
"The Magic have rotated through several guards recently, including Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black. None of those guards are better shooters than Richardson, and the Magic need more players who can fill it up from beyond the arc.
"All three Magic guards are fairly young and under contract through at least next season, so if they like Richardson enough, they could look to move one of them. Richardson could be the reliable outside scorer at guard that the team has lacked."
Richardson's dad, Jason, played for the Magic from 2010-12 and won the dunk contest during All-Star Weekend. If Jase were selected to Orlando, he could continue a family legacy.
Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.