The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Among Best NBA Draft Landing Spots For Top Shooting Guard

The Orlando Magic could select one of the best shooters in the NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic could add some shooting with the No. 16 pick in the June NBA Draft.

The Magic were the worst 3-point shooting team in the league this past season, so adding a sharpshooter could do wonders for the offense.

A player who could be available is Michigan State guard Jase Richardson. Orlando is listed one of his best fits for the NBA, according to Michigan State On SI writer Carter Landis.

"This is not a lottery team, but Orlando desperately needs a scoring punch," Landis wrote. 

"The Magic have rotated through several guards recently, including Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black. None of those guards are better shooters than Richardson, and the Magic need more players who can fill it up from beyond the arc. 

"All three Magic guards are fairly young and under contract through at least next season, so if they like Richardson enough, they could look to move one of them. Richardson could be the reliable outside scorer at guard that the team has lacked."

Richardson's dad, Jason, played for the Magic from 2010-12 and won the dunk contest during All-Star Weekend. If Jase were selected to Orlando, he could continue a family legacy.

MORE MAGIC COVERAGE

Orlando Magic Land $197 Million Superstar in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

NBA Insider Feels Orlando Magic Could Use Cole Anthony As Trade Bait

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumor Reminiscent of Dwight Howard With Orlando Magic

Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.