Orlando Magic Trade Idea Sends Draft Pick For $100 Million Point Guard

The Orlando Magic will be a busy team on the trade market this offseason as they look to try and improve one of the league's worst offenses.
The team has two first-round picks as assets to work with. For a team looking to win sooner, it's likely that Orlando will try to package one or both of those in deals this summer.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman suggested the Magic should trade Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac and the No. 16 pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons.
While Isaac and Anthony are the two longest-tenured players on the Magic roster, the team's nucleus no longer includes either of them. The team needs another consistent offensive option next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, particularly at the point guard position if possible.
Simons, 25, fits that bill after averaging 19.3 points and 4.8 assists this past season for the Blazers.
Add in the fact Simons is a hometown hero from nearby Longwood, Fla., and he fits the Magic like a glove. Orlando should do whatever it takes to try and bring him back to the City Beautiful, even if it means parting with two of the team's fan favorites.
The NBA Draft is set to take place from June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
