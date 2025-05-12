The Magic Insider

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumor Reminiscent of Dwight Howard With Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic should find familiarity in how the Milwaukee Bucks feel about Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade rumors.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during game five of the first round.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during game five of the first round. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic and the rest of the basketball world is reacting to the news that Giannis Antetokounmpo is exploring the idea of a potential trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, 30, has spent his entire career with the Bucks and won a championship with the franchise in 2021. With reports from ESPN insider Shams Charania that he is "open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere," former Magic center Dwight Howard had something to say.

Howard was in a similar position back in 2012 when the Magic were regressing in the playoffs. He requested a trade and was eventually dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the grass wasn't greener in Tinseltown. The Lakers were eliminated in the first round like the Magic were the year before and he eventually moved on to the Houston Rockets in free agency in 2013.

Howard has expressed regret for leaving his original NBA home when he was inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame earlier this year, and now it appears that he is trying to pass along that guidance to Antetokounmpo, who could seriously consider leaving Milwaukee for the first time in his career.

Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.

