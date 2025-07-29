NBA Insiders Have Mixed Reactions For Orlando Magic Next Season
Only two teams in the Eastern Conference have an over/under of 50-plus wins for the 2025-26 NBA season: The Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After locking up Paolo Banchero and adding Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, Orlando has bolstered the roster into contending status. The Magic’s over/under win total is set at 51.5, second to Cleveland’s 55.5
Recently, NBA insiders Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon reacted to Orlando’s win total. Bontemps likes the roster, but he’s taking the under after raising several concerns.
“Yeah, I’m taking the under,” Bontemps said. “I like the Orlando Magic talent-wise, but the Magic have a lot of injury questions. Can Jalen Suggs stay on the court? Desmond Bane has had a decent amount of health issues over the past couple of years. Let’s see how he can stay on the court.”
“Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both missed time last year, this team still has some shooting issues,” Bontemps added. “They could go over this number, but there’s enough things that could go wrong for them to be under.”
MacMahon also raised skepticism and agreed with Bontemps.
“I’d probably take the under,” MacMahon said. “51.5 is a lot, I think it’s close. I think they’re probably a 50-win team, I don’t know about a 52-win team.”
Windhorst departed from his colleagues, picking Orlando to hit the over on its win total.
“I don’t think they’re headed to 60 [wins],” Windhorst said. “But, if I’m on the fence about a team in the Eastern Conference, I’m going to lean a little bit over if it’s a good team because I just think there’s going to be some wins out there. So I’ll lean over on the Magic.”
More Orlando Magic Stories
Former Magic Player Passes Steph Curry in GOAT Debate
Orlando Magic Hall Of Famer Lands On Elite List
Ex-Orlando Magic Player Ahead Of Kevin Durant On Prestigious Top 25 List