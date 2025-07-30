Orlando Magic Jamahl Mosley Has Best Odds To Win Major Award
The Orlando Magic have risen to championship contention status for the first time in nearly a decade. They have the star power in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, along with a great supporting cast. However, none of it matters without Jamahl Mosley leading the charge from the sidelines.
Mosley has taken many roles around the league before his arrival in Orlando. He was in charge of player development with the Denver Nuggets, then elevated to assistant roles with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. The Wisconsin native earned great respect around the association, which led to him getting the top job with the Magic in the summer of 2021.
Mosley had a strong reputation from his player development days and ability to connect with them on a personal level. He's also defensively orientated, which dates back to his time in Dallas as their coordinator on that side of the court.
The Magic have high expectations for next season and it is up to Mosley, as a leader, to help the team achieve them. Given the additions to the roster from free agency and the draft, they have a legitimate shot at competing for a championship.
DraftKings Sportsbook recently released their odds for every major award and listed Mosley with the highest regards, tied for first to win Coach of the Year, along with Houston Rockets' Ime Udoka.
The last time a member of the Magic was a recipient of this award was Doc Rivers in 2000. Team success usually plays a factor in each candidate's case. They are in a great position to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference next season which can help Mosley bring home some hardware of his own.
