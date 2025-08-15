Orlando Magic Legend Penny Hardaway Recaps Emotional Departure
The Orlando Magic have had multiple Hall of Famers pass through their franchise, such as Shaquille O'Neal, Tracy McGrady, and Dwight Howard. Penny Hardaway is among the legends, but not to the same degree. He was originally drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1993, then traded to the Magic the same night. It's notoriously known that O'Neal advocated for the organization to select him over Chris Webber with the first pick.
Hardaway was a four-time All-Star throughout his 14-year career, all as a member of the Magic, but injuries derailed his trajectory to superstardom. After O'Neal's departure in the summer of 1996, the organization handed the keys to their electrifying young guard. However, a case of back-to-back meniscus tears ruined all the organization's plans.
In an episode of "A Star Struck Podcast," Hardaway shared how those injuries and a conversation with Doc Rivers set the way for his departure from the Magic. He mentioned that after returning from surgery, his body wasn't the same on the court.
"I have never been injured, but I'm going to get through this surgery and then get back on the court and be who I was," Hardaway said. "I got back and a year later, my knee never felt the same."
The Magic finished with a record of 74-31 between the 1998 and 1999 lockout seasons, which is the span that Hardaway had those two career-changing surgeries. The team had little success and went through a coaching change, hiring Doc Rivers and letting go of Chuck Daly.
Rivers was fresh on the scene after a 13-year playing career. He and Hardaway had a conversation that altered the franchise's history.
"Doc Rivers was honest with me," he said. "He told me, 'If you stay here, we're going to have to rebuild your image.'"
Hardway mentioned that he was trying to play through injury and that he represented the city of Orlando, especially after O'Neal's departure. After the conversation, it sparked the thought that a historic chapter had come to a close.
Hardaway went through a sign-and-trade to join the Phoenix Suns in the summer of 1999, played four seasons in the desert before getting traded to the New York Knicks. After a couple of years in "the Big Apple," he played his final season in the league with the Miami Heat. Hardaway mentioned that if he could do it all over again, he would have stayed loyal to the franchise that he grew up with.
"Hindsight, I wish I had just stayed with Doc," he said. "I made the decision that God put in my heart to do, but that moment was the toughest."
Hardaway may not get his jersey retired by the Magic, but he is respected around the organization, its history, and was inducted into the franchise's own Hall of Fame. The three-time All-NBA guard remains one of the biggest "what-ifs" in league history.
