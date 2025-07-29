Former Orlando Magic Superstar Joins NBA Broadcast
Tracy McGrady is one of the greatest players in league history. He's a seven-time All-Star, a two-time scoring champion, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. McGrady is a legend among fans, especially as a former member of the Orlando Magic. After his retirement, he's been part of the television world, league coverage with ESPN and TNT. Now, the Floridian native makes his return with NBC.
McGrady will join the network alongside fellow stars Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter. It's exciting for former players to cover the league they were once a part of because they provide a different perspective given their experience. Similar to TNT with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal.
The former superstar understands what it means, not only to carry a team, but an entire franchise. When McGrady was with the Magic, he never had a legitimate superstar by his side. The former MVP candidate has experience being the center of attention and facing pressure, which benefits the broadcast when covering younger stars such as Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and others.
McGrady is excited to be part of NBC and continue to give back to basketball.
"I hope I can bring the same passion, insight, and love for the game that's driven me since I was a kid," he said.
The league returns to NBC for the first time in 23 years and they've assembled an amazing team. It'll be exciting for fans to tune into basketball coverage from three Hall of Famers.
More Orlando Magic News
Tracy McGrady Thinks Stars Have Aligned For Orlando Magic To Rise In East
Fans Debate Orlando Magic Greats Penny Hardaway And Tracy McGrady
Orlando Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Joins Highly Esteemed List
Magic Star Tracy McGrady Benefitted From Living With Five-Time NBA Champion