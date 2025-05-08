Orlando Magic Linked To $208 Million NBA Champion Guard
With the offseason underway for the Orlando Magic, it's only natural that rumors and hypotheticals for potential free agent acquisitions begin circulating.
The organization has been linked to some high-profile players, including Jamal Murray.
Bleacher Report NBA writer Zach Buckley recently linked the Denver Nuggets guard to Orlando.
"Is this a pipe dream? Probably. But in an NBA world where Luka Dončić can be traded and the Nuggets can axe their coach and general manager three games ahead of their playoff opening, it feels appropriate to dream big," Buckley wrote.
"So, while risking alienating Nikola Jokić by trading away his two-man-game dance partner Jamal Murray feels like too much, it also doesn't seem impossible. Heck, the Nuggets have even discussed it before," he added.
Last September, Murray inked a $208 million max extension to stay in Denver. To acquire the 2023 NBA champ would take a significant haul on Orlando's part that would likely require sacrificing key pieces of its core.
Still, a scenario in which the Magic could acquire Murray would immediately elevate the team offensively. This season, Murray averaged a career-high 21.4 points while knocking down nearly 40 percent of his threes and dishing out six assists.
Murray thrives with Nikola Jokic, and seeing that replicated with Paolo Banchero would certainly be a treat for Magic fans.
"Murray, who turned 28 in February, is in the heart of his prime but still young enough to mesh with the Banchero-Wagner tandem. It might take just about everything the Magic have to lure Murray out of Denver, but that's a necessary sacrifice if Orlando's front office believes he's the missing piece," Buckley said.
