Limited Cap Space For Orlando Magic Has Some Predicting Chaotic Offseason
With limited cap space and a max contract extension looming for Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic will need to get creative to make moves in the free agent market this summer. Recently, Orlando ranked No.14 on Bleacher Report's list for potential offseason chaos.
"The Orlando Magic know they need offensive upgrades, and they have the tools to get them. The only question ahead of what needs to be an offseason of major improvement is just how aggressive the front office will be," it wrote. "This brain trust watched the team finish on offense in 2023-24 and determined organic growth and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the only acquisition of consequence last summer, would solve the problem. Smash cut to Orlando finishing in points per 100 possessions this past year."
"With no cap room and a payroll projection roughly $11 million over the tax, any changes Orlando makes will have to come via trade. Swapping out defense-first pieces for some scoring and playmaking seems like the obvious move," it added.
While limitations exist, Jeff Weltman and the front office aren't doomed. Orlando has two first-round picks in the upcoming draft to use as trade bait. Moreover, the organization has team options on the contracts of Moritz Wagner, Gary Harris, Cory Joseph and Caleb Houstan. The Magic may cut ties with these players to bring in new pieces.
Chances are the Magic won't be going big game hunting this offseason unless they are willing to move a core piece of the roster, but Orlando has options as it transitions into its "win-now" mindset.
