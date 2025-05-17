The Magic Insider

Limited Cap Space For Orlando Magic Has Some Predicting Chaotic Offseason

Don Strouble

May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

With limited cap space and a max contract extension looming for Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic will need to get creative to make moves in the free agent market this summer. Recently, Orlando ranked No.14 on Bleacher Report's list for potential offseason chaos. 

"The Orlando Magic know they need offensive upgrades, and they have the tools to get them. The only question ahead of what needs to be an offseason of major improvement is just how aggressive the front office will be," it wrote. "This brain trust watched the team finish  on offense in 2023-24 and determined organic growth and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the only acquisition of consequence last summer, would solve the problem. Smash cut to Orlando finishing  in points per 100 possessions this past year."

"With no cap room and a payroll projection roughly $11 million over the tax, any changes Orlando makes will have to come via trade. Swapping out defense-first pieces for some scoring and playmaking seems like the obvious move," it added.

While limitations exist, Jeff Weltman and the front office aren't doomed. Orlando has two first-round picks in the upcoming draft to use as trade bait. Moreover, the organization has team options on the contracts of Moritz Wagner, Gary Harris, Cory Joseph and Caleb Houstan. The Magic may cut ties with these players to bring in new pieces.

Chances are the Magic won't be going big game hunting this offseason unless they are willing to move a core piece of the roster, but Orlando has options as it transitions into its "win-now" mindset. 

More Magic Coverage

Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Has Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Were Close To Trade Deadline Deal

NBA Great Believes Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Could Be Today's Steph Curry

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.