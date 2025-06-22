Orlando Magic Maintain Southeast Lead With Kevin Durant Headed to Houston
The Orlando Magic dodged a bullet in the Southeast Division.
Shams Charania reported the Phoenix Suns traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, and five second-round selections. The 15-time All-Star remains in the Western Conference despite the Miami Heat having been a potential destination.
An under-the-radar beneficiary of the trade is the Magic. With Durant bypassing the Heat, he won’t join the Eastern Conference meaning the Magic avoid facing a potential powerhouse.
With the Magic’s recent acquisition of Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies, it’s fair to also assume the team hopes to stay in the spotlight a little while longer.
It's an intriguing theory to consider whether the Heat acquiring Durant would've elevated them above Orlando as the premier team in the Southeast. Miami would gain a bona fide veteran presence that Orlando currently lacks. Plus, with Durant joining the mix, the Heat would boast three All-Stars including Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. The Magic only have one in young star Paolo Banchero.
However, the Magic no longer need to worry about these behind‑the‑scenes narratives now that Durant is officially headed to Houston.
Miami might still pursue another superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it shouldn't pose a threat to Orlando with the Heat likely unwilling to part with the necessary pieces to pull off such a deal.
