Orlando Magic Face Franchise-Altering Decisions In Critical Offseason
The Orlando Magic opened their offseason with one of the biggest trades in franchise history, acquiring Desmond Bane for a haul of first-round picks. As part of the deal, veteran role players Gary Harris and Cory Joseph had their team options declined. With the draft and free agency still ahead, an already hectic offseason could become even more complicated.
Rob Perez of Bleacher Report recently listed the Magic as a wild card team to have a make-or-break offseason.
The Magic aren’t close to finished this offseason, with big decisions still looming on whether to pick up team options on Moritz Wagner and Caleb Houstan. Wagner is owed $11 million and is coming off a torn ACL, which could lead Orlando to decline the option and re-sign him on a cheaper deal. It’s hard to imagine the Magic not trying to bring back Franz Wagner’s brother, who adds bench scoring and chemistry to the roster.
Despite trading the No. 16 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Magic kept No. 25, giving them flexibility to get younger or pursue another veteran scorer through trade. If they keep the selection, targeting an offensive-minded guard or a stretch big would address the remaining roster needs.
Orlando could stay aggressive in their pursuit of scoring, potentially creating space to sign highly linked combo guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. While they view Bane as a capable playmaker, signing a veteran like Chris Paul would fully address their need for a floor general and proven leadership.
The next stage of the Magic’s offseason begins with the NBA Draft June 25.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Four-Time NBA Champion Gets Extra Nitpicky With Desmond Bane Criticism
Former NBA Forward Calls Desmond Bane Trade 'Perfect Storm' For Orlando Magic
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Reveals Shocking Details About Trade From Orlando Magic