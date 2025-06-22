NBA Insider Jumps On Orlando Magic Bandwagon After Blockbuster Trade
The Orlando Magic’s decision to trade two impact role players and a haul of picks for Desmond Bane drew mixed reactions. Some called it an overpay, pointing to Bane’s lack of major accolades. Others said it was the perfect time and fit for Orlando to go all in on chasing a championship.
On First Things First, analyst Chris Broussard urged his co-hosts and fans to claim the Magic, saying he loved the move.
"I love it for Orlando," Brossard said. "I'm surprised you're not claiming the Magic right now, because I'll take the Magic just to be good. Because the Magic are saying this is a wide-open NBA, not just the East. They're looking at Indiana, because the Pacers are right there with the team everybody thinks is the best in the league. It is just saying that roster on paper does not shout championship. Indiana does not shout championship. New York's as good as it looks does not shout championship. They're saying we got a 26-point scorer in Paolo Banchero. Who's only going to get better. We got a 24-point scorer in Franz Wagner, who's going to get better."
One major concern for the Magic this offseason was the possibility of sacrificing defensive identity to acquire a proven scorer. Bane is one of the few combo guards in the league who possess a physical playstyle, making him a strong defender with a 113.4 defensive rating this season
Broussard acknowledges it as a perfect fit in the backcourt while spacing the floor for the rest of the offense.
"The one thing they couldn't do last year is shoot," Broussard added. "They were dead last in the league in threes, which is abysmal. Now you add one of the best three-point shooters in the league. He's 41 percent for his career, so I love it. Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane doesn't erase the defense. He's a solid defender. They're a great defensive team. Now you've got shooting, which is going to open things up even more for Banchero and Wagner. I'm telling you, you should be claiming the Magic right now."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Four-Time NBA Champion Gets Extra Nitpicky With Desmond Bane Criticism
Former NBA Forward Calls Desmond Bane Trade 'Perfect Storm' For Magic
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Reveals Shocking Details About Trade From Orlando Magic