Orlando Magic May Reunite With Former First-Round Pick

Don Strouble

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley look on during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic will use the offseason to strengthen the roster around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in hopes of taking the next step. All-star-caliber talents and complementary role players alike are available for the organization to take a chance on. If the cash-strapped front office decides to keep costs low this summer, it might be interested in a reunion with a former first-round pick.

According to NBC and BasketNews.com, former Magic guard Mario Hezonja may make a return to the NBA.

"The last time we saw Mario Hezonja on an NBA court was in the bubble, when the former No. 5 pick was coming off the bench for the Trail Blazers," it wrote. "Since then, he has been in Europe playing in Greece and Russia before spending the past few seasons with Real Madrid. Just last summer he inked a five-year contract with the Spanish powerhouse, but the contract has an NBA out clause."

Hezonja was drafted by the Magic in 2015, spending three seasons with the team before stints with the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers. Hezonja's final season in Orlando was the most productive, as he averaged 9.6 points.

Hezonja didn't live up to his high draft placement. However, his time in Europe has paid dividends.

"That growth in his game may have come in Europe. He shot 39.2% from 3 last season for Real Madrid, averaging 13.6 points and 4.9 assists a game this past season," NBC added. "Hezonja also averaged 30.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a couple of steals a game for Croatia in the 2025 EuroBasket qualifiers."

Hezonja, 30, is still young enough to compete. If Orlando wants a veteran option at a low cost, it may be worth exploring.

