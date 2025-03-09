Magic Outlast Bucks Late to Snap Losing Skid
MILWAUKEE – In a way, it was only right that the Orlando Magic's resilience be tested one last time.
After Giannis Antetokounmpo's and-one cut the Magic's lead to two with 15.9 to play, Cole Anthony turned it over and gave Milwaukee a chance to steal victory with 6.6 seconds on the clock.
But when Damian Lillard's game-winning stepback three hit back iron and fell to the Fiserv Forum floor, the Magic had outlasted the fourth-seeded Bucks 111-109.
Following three consecutive losses by a combined five points, Orlando's close win marks the first time in franchise history the team has played four straight games decided by two or fewer points.
Orlando's win snapped a five-game losing skid on the first stop of a five-city road trip, improving the Magic to 30-35 this season. After Miami's loss to Chicago, Orlando leapfrogged back into eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 17 games to play.
It was the Magic's first win at Milwaukee since Feb. 9, 2019.
Paolo Banchero led Orlando's scoring with 29 points. Anthony followed with 22 and nine assists, including a crucial late dump-off to Wendell Carter Jr. for a dunk that ended up being the difference on the evening.
Franz Wagner had 18 points while Anthony Black scored 11 off the Magic bench.
Milwaukee's All-NBA duo of Antetokounmpo and Lillard combined for 63 points while three other Bucks finished in double figures.
Orlando came out of the gates hot. The Magic made eight threes in the first 12 minutes while limiting the Bucks scoreless from distance, helping the visitors lead by 14 at the quarter break.
Milwaukee made a push as Orlando's shotmaking slowed in the second quarter, minimizing Orlando's advantage to just seven halfway through. Yet, Orlando stabilized itself to re-establish a double-digit halftime lead despite not making a three in the quarter.
Lillard caught fire quickly out of halftime, draining three triples in under four minutes to bring the Bucks within eight. When another third-quarter lull threatened, the Magic again had an answer. Orlando led by 14 points as the final 12 minutes approached.
Then, in the final 12 minutes, the Bucks pieced together a 13-0 run to draw within two, and the contest stayed within a three-possession window the rest of the way.
Although Orlando's response wasn't as emphatic down the stretch, it was just enough to stave off the Bucks' comeback attempt and earn a much-needed win.
Collectively, Orlando shot 51.2 percent from the field, but only made 4-of-20 triples after the 8-12 start. The Magic turned 13 Bucks turnovers into 21 points and got 26 points off the bench.
Up Next
The Magic's travel to face the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Monday, March 10 on the second stop of their five-game road trip.
