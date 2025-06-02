Orlando Magic Pinned To Five-Time All-Star In Massive Trade Proposal
The Orlando Magic's front office enters the offseason looking for a scoring punch to elevate the team's struggling offense. Both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner averaged well over 20 points last season, but the pair is carrying a heavy burden. A long list of bona fide options may be available for the Magic to pursue, including New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns.
A recent trade proposal from ClutchPoints brings the big man to Orlando.
Magic receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti
Knicks receive: Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, Mo Wagner, 2025 first-round pick No. 16, 2027 first-round pick
President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager Anthony Parker are sacrificing depth and draft capital in this scenario, but that is the price to pay for a five-time All-Star.
After spending the first nine years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns was dealt to New York in a blockbuster trade last summer. In his inaugural season, Towns fit right in. Averaging 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds, he helped the Knicks to an Eastern Conference finals appearance.
After losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games, New York's front office may look to shake things up this summer. In the event Towns becomes available, Orlando has a chance to acquire one of the best shooting centers in the league.
Last season, Towns shot 42 percent from the perimeter, the second-highest mark of his career. Adding him to a lineup with Banchero and Wagner gives the Magic floor spacing options they haven't had and a legitimate third option.
