Orlando Magic Potentially Interested In Wizards Forward
The Orlando Magic's roster is mainly set for next season, but there's still one standard and two-way slot open. The organization is $1.24 million below the first apron, which isn't enough to sign a player to a veteran minimum. However, there are still options to add extra financial flexibility, such as trading Jett Howard's rookie contract off their books.
Depth has become a priority for most teams in the league, especially championship contenders, instead of stacking up stars who may or may not fit. The Magic revamped their bench next season with more offensive firepower, including Tyus Jones and Jase Richardson. There's another way they can strengthen their depth through a more unconventional strategy.
The Osceola Magic, Orlando's G-League affiliate, recently completed a trade with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat's associated team. They acquired the returning player rights to Justin Champagnie, along with draft capital, in exchange for the right to Ethan Thompson and a second-round pick.
It's an interesting trade because Champagnie is currently under contract with the Washington Wizards, but next season is non-guaranteed, and he's likely to be waived because of the frontcourt depth chart and for the team to reach back under the 15-player max capacity. He'd likely be released by the Wizards before training camp.
Champagnie averaged career highs last season: 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and shot 51.1 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from three-point range. Also, he gives strong effort on the defensive side of the court on a nightly basis, which fits the Magic's philosophy.
In the event that the 24-year-old is released by the Wizards, he'd automatically be with Orlando's G-League team, but could first sign an Exhibit 9 training camp deal. Champagnie would have to prove himself good to remain with the main team; the best-case scenario is that he signs a veteran minimum contract estimated at around $2.46 million.
Champagnie is no longer eligible to sign a two-way contract because he has over three years of experience in the league.
The veteran forward could be a reliable piece for the Magic with his three-point shooting and defense. He likely wouldn't crack the rotation, with Franz Wagner and Tristan Da Silva in front of him, but his number could be called upon if the team is shorthanded. A lot can happen in the span of an 82-game season.
This would be a steal for the Magic to acquire an impactful player without giving up any assets. The team have all the pieces to compete for a championship, but it never hurts to add reinforcements.
