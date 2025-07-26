Orlando Magic Sign Jamal Cain On A Two-Way Contract
The Orlando Magic have one of the best young cores in the league and continue to add talent through the draft and free agency. They added Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson and Noah Penda this offseason but the franchise continues to improve the roster from top to bottom.
They recently signed free agent center Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract and waived guard Ethan Thompson. Casual fans don't pay the most attention to players on this specific deal, but it's still important. Two-way players add depth for teams and could emerge as reliable rotational pieces.
The Magic announced they've signed forward Jamal Cain to a two-way contract. He was with the New Orleans Pelicans last season and appeared in 37 games, averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and shot 43 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from three-point range.
He began his career with Magic division rival the Miami Heat. He only appeared in 44 games in two seasons with the team, spending most of the time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, their G-League affiliate.
Cain is an excellent defender and always shows hustle on that side of the court. He still needs to grow offensively, but has a great shot to improve within the Magic's system.
Cain reunites with Robinson in Orlando as they were with the Heat and Skyforce together. Now, the Magic have one two-way slot open that will be used to add more young depth to the roster. Wendell Moore Jr. is a strong candidate given his impressive Summer League run.
