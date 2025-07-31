Proposed Trade Has Orlando Magic Landing Defensive Player Of Year Candidate
The Orlando Magic were one of the best defensive teams in the entire league last season. They were second in ratings, 109.1, and had the least average points scored by opponents, 105.5. The problem was the team's inability to score, especially from three-point range, but that was addressed with the acquisitions of Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, and Jase Richardson.
The Magic were able to add extra offense without sacrificing their defensive identity. However, there's an opportunity to strengthen their defense and center depth.
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton has been in the mix of trade rumors for the last couple of summers. He finished as a top 10 candidate for Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, but has fallen off. The sixth-year veteran averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and shot 56.3 percent from the field in 70 games last season. The numbers look good but didn't provide a winning impact for the Nets.
A post by ClutchPoints illustrated why the Magic should acquire Claxton. It labeled him as a "missing piece" for the team.
Here is what a potential Claxton-Magic trade could look like:
Magic receive: Nic Claxton
Nets receive: Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze, Jett Howard, 2027 and 2029 second-round pick (Orlando's own)
It's certainly a long haul for a center that isn't on an All-Star trajectory. Claxton has tons of untapped potential, but it's difficult to believe that the Magic would sacrifice their depth for him. He's set to make $25.35 million next season.
It's too much and jeopardizes the organization's chances of winning a championship than it helps. Wendell Carter Jr. can be an x-factor for the Magic, especially if he can knock down threes at a high efficiency. Bitadze proved to be a reliable backup center, and Mo Wagner was an early Sixth Man of the Year candidate before his ACL injury last season.
An underrated move was signing Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract, who showed he can grow into a rotational piece with the Miami Heat.
Claxton would be a great starting center outside of Brooklyn, but Orlando shouldn't be an open option.
