The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Should Sign Olympics Hero In Free Agency

The Orlando Magic might have a specific target when free agency hits later this month.

Jeremy Brener

Behind the scenes with NBC's TODAY show at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Behind the scenes with NBC's TODAY show at the 2024 Paris Olympics. / Sandy Hooper / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are just a few weeks away from free agency, where they look to add some pieces to their championship puzzle.

A player the team could look to add is Philadelphia 76ers big man Guerschon Yabusele, who signed a contract in the NBA after an incredible silver medal run with France at last summer's Olympic Games.

Yabusele recently spoke with HoopsHype about his impending free agency and what he's looking for in his next team.

"Now that I’ve been on the team where I played and a lot of minutes too, I want to be in a situation where I can play too," Yabusele said.

"I’m not asking to play 40 minutes a game. That would be crazy. But just to be in the right situation for me, for the team, having a goal that we can achieve and have a bunch of guys looking to the right direction. ... I just want to be on a team where we compete and we have the same goals."

Yabusele averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds with the Sixers last season, but made most of his impact on the defensive end of the floor. That's where he would fit in perfectly for the Magic.

He likely would be competing with players like Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze for minutes, but if Orlando looks to trade one or both of them for shooting help, Yabusele could be a strong replacement for either player.

MORE MAGIC COVERAGE

Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers Linked as Trade Partners by Insider

Ex-Orlando Magic Playoff Hero Joins Front Office Of West Contender

Orlando Magic Should Sign Detroit Pistons Guard in Free Agency

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.