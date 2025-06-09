Orlando Magic Should Sign Olympics Hero In Free Agency
The Orlando Magic are just a few weeks away from free agency, where they look to add some pieces to their championship puzzle.
A player the team could look to add is Philadelphia 76ers big man Guerschon Yabusele, who signed a contract in the NBA after an incredible silver medal run with France at last summer's Olympic Games.
Yabusele recently spoke with HoopsHype about his impending free agency and what he's looking for in his next team.
"Now that I’ve been on the team where I played and a lot of minutes too, I want to be in a situation where I can play too," Yabusele said.
"I’m not asking to play 40 minutes a game. That would be crazy. But just to be in the right situation for me, for the team, having a goal that we can achieve and have a bunch of guys looking to the right direction. ... I just want to be on a team where we compete and we have the same goals."
Yabusele averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds with the Sixers last season, but made most of his impact on the defensive end of the floor. That's where he would fit in perfectly for the Magic.
He likely would be competing with players like Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze for minutes, but if Orlando looks to trade one or both of them for shooting help, Yabusele could be a strong replacement for either player.
MORE MAGIC COVERAGE
Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers Linked as Trade Partners by Insider
Ex-Orlando Magic Playoff Hero Joins Front Office Of West Contender
Orlando Magic Should Sign Detroit Pistons Guard in Free Agency