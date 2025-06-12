Massive Trade Proposal Sends $197 Million Guard To Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic dive into the summer with plans to capitalize on a "win-now" mentality. Such goals may signal a significant shift from the front office. With expiring contracts and draft capital to boast, the franchise has a legitimate chance to enter the sweepstakes for a substantial roster upgrade. In a recent mock trade, Atlanta Hawks On SI have the Magic getting involved with Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Goga Bitazde, 2025 2nd round pick (via GSW, from MEM, #48), 2031 2nd round pick (via MEM)
Orlando Magic Receive: Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jonathan Isaac, Georges Niang, 2025 1st round pick (via ORL, #16), 2025 1st round pick (via DEN, from ORL, #25), 2028 1st round pick (via ORL, unprotected)
"Bane shot 39.1% from deep on 6.2 attempts per game and didn't have an abundance of great shooters around him. That is an encouraging sign for his fit on a Magic offense that has been starved for spacing," it wrote. "Furthermore, he's already under contract for the next four years, so the Magic won't have to worry about signing him to a new deal for a long time."
Bane averaged 19.2 points and 5.3 assists in 69 games for the Grizzlies last season, demonstrating his ability to contribute as a third or fourth option. Orlando is sacrificing a lot in the deal, but Caldwell-Pope and Isaac aren't key pieces to the puzzle. The significant loss is draft capital, but it's a chance Orlando may have to take to acquire Bane.
