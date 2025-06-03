The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner Land On Prestigious List

Don Strouble

Nov 2, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts with forward Franz Wagner (22) after making a shot against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
It's no secret the Orlando Magic's offense was one of the worst in the league in the 2024-25 season. The organization finished in the bottom tier of several categories, including scoring offense and 3-point offense. It's clear the front office has some work to do in upgrading the roster this summer, but it has plenty of reason to feel great about Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner moving forward.

Ahead of the NBA Finals, Bleacher Report released a top-10 list of scorers in the playoffs that featured both of Orlando's forwards.

No.6- Paolo Banchero

After being sidelined with a right oblique tear for 34 games, the franchise cornerstone bounced back in a big way. Banchero averaged a career-high 25.9 points in 46 games before taking his production to another level in the postseason. In five games against the defending champion Boston Celtics, Banchero averaged 29.4 points while shooting a scorching 44.4 percent from the perimeter. In the regular season, he shot just 32 percent from deep. 

Despite being outmatched against Boston, Banchero's talent and ability to rise to the occasion on the biggest stages are undeniable. 

No. 9: Franz Wagner

Magic fans should feel great knowing the second-best player on the roster finished higher than LeBron James in playoff scoring.

After freakishly suffering the same injury as Banchero, Wagner returned without skipping a beat. After averaging a career-high 24.2 points in 60 games, Wagner took the playoffs by storm. Wagner averaged 25.8 points against the Celtics, placing him just ahead of The King's 25.4 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

