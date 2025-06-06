Orlando Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. Returns Home To Host Youth Basketball Camp
Center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to host his 4th annual free basketball camp on Friday June 7, in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The event highlight’s Carter’s continued commitment to making an impact and giving back to the community that helped shape him.
The camp is organized by A Platform Foundation , co-founded by Carter alongside his parents Wendell Sr. and Kylia Carter to empower the youth and families by providing educational resources and programs.
Carter’s foundation has always been driven by a powerful mission which is to elevate the quality of life in marginalized communities while fostering the next generation of leaders. Through tireless efforts, Carter launched programs on financial literacy, equality, STEM education, social justice, and African American history with the goal of reinforcing the values his community has long stood for.
The Magic star was awarded the NBA’s Bob Lanier Community Assist Award in January 2025. This prestigious award is given to the player who exemplified profound passion to serving the community. Carter also received the Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award, the city of Orlando Proclamation, the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, and the City of Atlanta Proclamation.
While Carter’s community efforts continue to be recognized, what better way for him to keep this dream alive through the game that he holds so near and dear to his heart. Participants in Carter’s camp will spend the day immersed in basketball tackling fundamental work, drills, and various workouts led by experienced coaches and mentors. The camp is designed to not only promote athletic development, but instill discipline, leadership, personal growth within young boys of society.
The camp will run from 8am to 3pm at Whitfield Academy. Parents must register their children online to secure a camp spot and every child will receive free lunch and t-shirt within the full day of basketball fun.
