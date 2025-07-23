Orlando Magic Waive Ethan Thompson From Two-Way Contract
The Orlando Magic's standard roster is more than likely set for next season. However, there's some work to do with the backend of the bench. The league recently implemented a new rule that granted all teams to sign a total of three players on two-way contracts, which allows them to participate up to 50 games during the regular season, but continue their development in the G-League.
The Magic recently signed center Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract, and had one spot left, until the recent transaction. The team announced they waived guard Ethan Thompson, who didn't suit up for a single game last season. He was with the franchise's G-League affiliate, Osceola Magic, played in 47 games and averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, three assists, and shot 41.5 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from three-point range.
The team took a chance on Thompson, but showed no flashes of what usual NBA prospects show while developing. In this year's Summer League, he had a couple of good games, but nothing to make his case to stay. The former Oregon State guard will likely land on another G-League team or play overseas.
The Magic now have an extra two-way slot to add more young talent to their development program. Wendell Moore Jr. is a name to keep an eye on, as he played great in the Summer League. Another option could be to re-sign three-time Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung, who's still a free agent and eligible because he's less than four years of experience in the league.
It provides extra flexibility for the Magic, who are ready to compete for a championship and add fire to their youth arsenal.
More Orlando Magic News
Orlando Magic Depth Could Leave Rookie Spending More Time In G League
Orlando Magic Rookie Making Noticeable Impact Early In Summer League
Orlando Magic Center Goga Bitadze Has Big Summer Plans