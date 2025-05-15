The Magic Insider

Insider: Orlando Magic Can Take Step Forward Next Season

The Orlando Magic could win their first playoff series since 2010 next season.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic have the potential to get even better this offseason, especially after president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman suggested a trade or two to make the team better could be coming.

The Magic haven't won a playoff series in 15 years, but The Athletic insider Eric Koreen believes that drought could end next season.

"To me, the Orlando Magic remain the potential sleeping giant. I know, I know: They ranked in the bottom third in offensive rating for the 38th consecutive season. Their defense really is that good, however," Koreen wrote.

"They comported themselves well against the Celtics. They control all of their own firsts. If a team that wasn’t in the conference’s final four last year is in the conference finals next year, I’d bet on the Magic."

A move up in the standings for the Magic likely also requires a fall from one of the Eastern Conference's top four of the past two years (maybe the Boston Celtics after Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles?), but Orlando could barge its way through anyway if its offense can take the next step.

The Magic have two first-round picks in next month's draft, giving them some assets to use on the trade market. If they can swing the right deal for that third offensive piece they have been missing, they could fulfill Koreen's claim and get back into the thick of things with a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference.

