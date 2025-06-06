Orlando Magic Unfortunately Make Unflattering NBA Finals List
The 2009 Orlando Magic are just the second team in franchise history to play in the NBA Finals. Led by All-Star Center Dwight Howard, Orlando vanquished the most formidable foes in the East for a chance to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. However, matching up against Kobe Bryant's Lakers proved to be too much, and the Magic fell in five games.
In hindsight, a scenario exists where Howard and Co. take Los Angeles to the brink or even win the series. Recently, Orlando made Bleacher Report's top-15 list of NBA Finals what-ifs.
"Maybe there wasn't anything the Orlando Magic could have done to overcome the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009. Maybe the Lakers were just better," it wrote. "But two overtime losses have to still sting for Orlando, especially the one in Game 4 at home. On that day in particular, the Magic were oh-so-close to winning in regulation."
"The Magic were up 87-84 with 11.1 seconds left when star center Dwight Howard was sent to the line for two free throws. Though he was just a 59.4 percent shooter from the line that season, all the Defensive Player of the Year needed to do was hit his average and make one of his attempts to essentially seal the win," it added. "Instead, Howard missed both attempts and Derek Fisher—0-of-5 from three-point range to that point—made a game-tying triple with 4.6 seconds left to force overtime. The Lakers took care of business from there and won the title three days later on Orlando's home floor."
Howard's dominance in the 2009 playoffs is undeniable, but leading the postseason in blocks and rebounds won't erase the sting of failing to deliver in the clutch when it mattered most.
