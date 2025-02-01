Magic-Jazz Injury Report: Who's Playing, Who isn't on Saturday?
The Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz do battle on Saturday evening for the second and final time this season. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET from the Delta Center.
Orlando, 24-25, has lost 13 of its last 18 games after falling by 29 points Thursday to Portland.
Utah, 10-36, has lost eight straight games and is 1-9 in its last 10.
The Jazz won the first of two meetings this season with a 105-92 victory in Orlando on Jan. 5.
Before tipoff, here's the latest on player health, status and injuries for both teams.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Questionable (left quad contusion)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable (rest)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Suggs has missed 12 of the last 13 games. He's listed as questionable with a left quad contusion for the third straight game.
Wagner's season is over after tearing his ACL in December.
Utah Jazz Injury Report
- Collin Sexton: Available (left fourth finger DIP avulsion fracture)
- Johnny Juzang: Available (right hand fracture)
- Cody Williams: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Taylor Hendricks: Out (right fibula fracture)
- Drew Eubanks: Out (not with team, traded)
- Patty Mills: Out (not with team, traded)
- Oscar Thiebwe: Out (G League)
- Elijah Harkless: Out (G League)
Juzang is questionable to return from a right hand fracture that has kept him out since Jan. 9 vs. Miami.
Eubanks and Mills were reportedly traded to the LA Clippers for PJ Tucker, Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick and cash.
